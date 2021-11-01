World

Climate agreements have always failed before they succeeded

The transition from fossil fuels may be slow, but it is happening. That’s one reason for optimism ahead of COP26

01 November 2021 - 20:14 By David Fickling

The history of UN climate conferences is a history of failure. That comes with the territory. If any one meeting were to solve all the problems of preventing catastrophic global warming, there would be no need for any further action.

That’s the best way to think about the disappointing outcome of talks between the Group of 20 large economies ahead of this week’s Glasgow climate summit. The communique from participants failed to make a firm pledge to phase out coal, one of the key targets of the UK’s negotiators. Commitments on reducing methane emissions were also missing from the final communique, and the date the world will hit net zero was described as “by or around mid-century” rather than 2050, while other language was softened or removed...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | More deals like this and we might just save the planet Opinion
  2. Scaling carbon capture might mean thinking small, not big World
  3. Climate change is a thundering wake-up call, but is anybody listening? Insight
  4. Endangered countries call for 'climate emergency pact' to accelerate cuts in ... Business

Most read

  1. Covid deaths reach 5-million mark, despite vaccines slashing fatality rate World
  2. Unmusking the tree from which the Technoking apple fell World
  3. Climate agreements have always failed before they succeeded World
  4. UK wants to pay for your e-cigarettes. Is this a wise move? World
  5. Eye on the world — November 2 2021 World

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa, Zuma, Malema, Mashaba and De Lille vote in #LGE2021
Rainy Cape Town didn’t stop these voters from making their mark in #LGE2021