Back to the future: your new office set-up is going to look a lot like the old one

Flexible workspace and hybrid work schedules are set to be the new office norm

As companies prepare for a post-pandemic world, the much-mooted “hub and spoke” workplace model is evolving in unexpected ways.



Forget the idea of a city-centre office hub and a handful of smaller, suburban spoke offices. Most large corporates are doubling down on existing prime locations, hoping to lure workers back to the office with swish buildings and proximity to restaurants and shops. In the new hybrid set-up, the low-cost, commute-free spoke is your own home...