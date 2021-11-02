World

Is COP26 deforestation pledge another headline-grabbing empty promise?

World leaders have pledged to halt and reverse deforestation within the decade, but environmentalists are sceptical

02 November 2021 - 20:37 By Michael Taylor

A new pledge by world leaders to halt deforestation by 2030 is likely to fail unless quickly backed by more funding, transparent monitoring and tough regulation of businesses and financiers linked to forest destruction, environmentalists warn.

More than 100 global leaders on Monday pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade, underpinned by $19bn (about R293bn) in public and private funds to invest in protecting and restoring forests...

