Ethiopia declares state of emergency to repel rebel advance on capital

UN alarmed about deteriorating situation as rebels capture towns on the main road to Addis Ababa

Ethiopia’s government has declared a nationwide state of emergency and called on residents to defend the capital, after rebel fighters captured key towns on a main road that leads to the city.



The decision to suspend the constitution was taken to “ward off a threat that is posed to the survival and sovereignty of the country”, justice minister Gedion Timothewos said on state television on Tuesday. “Since we cannot defend and control this threat with the regular law-enforcement system, the state of emergency proclamation has been approved by the council of ministers.”..