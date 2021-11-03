World

Four-year-old found alive after two weeks missing in Australian outback

Cleo Smith found by police locked in a house 100km from where she vanished. A man has been arrested

03 November 2021 - 20:02 By Renju Jose

A four-year-old girl who went missing from an Australian outback campsite more than two weeks ago has been returned safely to her parents after she was rescued by police from a locked house, authorities said on Wednesday.

Police broke into a house in Carnarvon, a town about 100km south of the campsite, early on Wednesday morning and found Cleo Smith in one of the rooms...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Lack of ransom demand for abducted Limpopo brothers may carry deadly message News
  2. Nigeria says 75 abducted children released amid army crackdown Africa
  3. Gunmen abduct 73 children from school in northwest Nigeria Africa
  4. ‘We are in agony’: desperate Nigerians sell homes, land to free kidnapped kids World

Most read

  1. Four-year-old found alive after two weeks missing in Australian outback World
  2. Ethiopia declares state of emergency to repel rebel advance on capital World
  3. The climate war will be lost unless all of big business signs up World
  4. Shot in the arm for Covid fight as jab for 5- to 11-year-olds gets green light World
  5. Eye on the world — November 4 2021 World

Latest Videos

Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021
Did the IEC's voter management devices negatively influence #LGE2021