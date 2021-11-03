Four-year-old found alive after two weeks missing in Australian outback

Cleo Smith found by police locked in a house 100km from where she vanished. A man has been arrested

A four-year-old girl who went missing from an Australian outback campsite more than two weeks ago has been returned safely to her parents after she was rescued by police from a locked house, authorities said on Wednesday.



Police broke into a house in Carnarvon, a town about 100km south of the campsite, early on Wednesday morning and found Cleo Smith in one of the rooms...