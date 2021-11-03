Shot in the arm for Covid fight as jab for 5- to 11-year-olds gets green light
US regulators say risk of myocarditis is very low, but a decision on a jab for 12- to 17-year-olds has been delayed
03 November 2021 - 20:01
Pfizer’s Covid-19 shot for children age five to 11 was backed unanimously by advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a vote that will help usher in a new phase in the pandemic response.
The CDC’s advisory committee on immunisation practices (ACIP) voted 14-0 in favour of giving young children the shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech after it was cleared on Friday by US regulators. ..
