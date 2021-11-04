‘Someone with an axe to grind could have placed live round in Baldwin gun’

‘Rust’ armourer Hannah Gutierrez’s lawyer believes it’s possible the film set was sabotaged to prove a point

A lawyer for the armourer who oversaw weapons used on the Rust movie set has suggested that someone deliberately put a live round into the gun used by Alec Baldwin when he accidentally shot dead a cinematographer.



Jason Bowles said his client, Hannah Gutierrez, had pulled ammunition from a box that she believed contained only dummy rounds that were incapable of firing. He said he thought it was possible someone purposely placed real bullets, which look similar to dummies, in the box...