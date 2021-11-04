World

‘Someone with an axe to grind could have placed live round in Baldwin gun’

‘Rust’ armourer Hannah Gutierrez’s lawyer believes it’s possible the film set was sabotaged to prove a point

04 November 2021 - 20:19 By Lisa Richwine

A lawyer for the armourer who oversaw weapons used on the Rust movie set has suggested that someone deliberately put a live round into the gun used by Alec Baldwin when he accidentally shot dead a cinematographer.

Jason Bowles said his client, Hannah Gutierrez, had pulled ammunition from a box that she believed contained only dummy rounds that were incapable of firing. He said he thought it was possible someone purposely placed real bullets, which look similar to dummies, in the box...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. 'Ban real guns on film sets,' say actors, directors after Baldwin incident Lifestyle
  2. ‘Vibrant’ cinematographer remembered as police probe Baldwin shooting World
  3. Cinematographer killed, director wounded after Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on ... Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — November 5 2021 World
  2. Nobel Peace Prize to war crimes in two years: what’s up with Ethiopia’s PM? World
  3. Superheroes have lost their power over superfans in the pandemic era World
  4. Saudi women prove to be good value for money in the workplace World
  5. ‘Someone with an axe to grind could have placed live round in Baldwin gun’ World

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021