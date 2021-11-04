World

Superheroes have lost their power over superfans in the pandemic era

With so many streaming options available, no one is hitting home runs in the movie business these days

04 November 2021 - 20:19 By Brian Eckhouse

Walt Disney’s premiere of Marvel’s Eternals looked like business as usual for a superhero movie. Hollywood Boulevard was jammed with costumed fanboys and fangirls, watching Angelina Jolie and the film’s other stars pose for photos.

But that’s where the similarities may end. In the past, Marvel films frequently brought in $100m (about R1,5bn) or more in opening weekend ticket sales domestically. Eternals will probably open to much less this weekend, the latest film to miss that bar in the pandemic era. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. IN PICS | 'Eternals', boasting diverse cast and Marvel's first deaf role, ... Lifestyle
  2. Isn’t it marvellous that Marvel’s making diversity eternal? Lifestyle
  3. 'Songs My Brothers Taught Me' paved the way for Oscar winner Chloé Zhao Lifestyle
  4. Oscar nominated film 'Sound of Metal' puts rare spotlight on deaf culture Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — November 5 2021 World
  2. Nobel Peace Prize to war crimes in two years: what’s up with Ethiopia’s PM? World
  3. Superheroes have lost their power over superfans in the pandemic era World
  4. Saudi women prove to be good value for money in the workplace World
  5. ‘Someone with an axe to grind could have placed live round in Baldwin gun’ World

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021