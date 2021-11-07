Hoping for a better-paid job after the pandemic? A robot might get it instead

There has been a surge of interest in automation at US firms, sparking fears of looming job shortages for unskilled workers

American workers are hoping that the tight pandemic labour market will translate into better pay. It might just mean robots take their jobs instead.



Labour shortages and rising wages are pushing US business to invest in automation. A recent Federal Reserve survey of CFOs found that at firms with difficulty hiring, a third are implementing or exploring automation to replace workers. In earnings calls over the past month, executives from a range of businesses confirmed the trend...