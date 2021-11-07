World

Neigh place to hide: nightmare as horse blows state witness’s cover

Star witness Reza Zarrab, now running a Florida horse farm, helped US government convict a Turkish banker in 2017

07 November 2021 - 18:17 By Christian Berthelsen

A gold trader who disappeared after testifying about a US sanctions-evasion scheme he masterminded has had his assumed identity blown by a horse.

In late August, a photo appeared in PS Dressage magazine as part of an article about Sonata MF, a horse who had just become a national champion in the equestrian sport. The since-removed picture showed “Aaron Goldsmith”, the smiling owner of the facility near Palm Beach, Florida, where the horse trained...

