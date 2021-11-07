What’s the difference between 1.5°C and 2°C of global warming?

Scientists say crossing the 1.5°C threshold risks unleashing more severe climate change more often

Over and over at the UN climate summit in Glasgow, world leaders have stressed the need to limit global warming to 1.5ºC.



The 2015 Paris Agreement commits countries to limit the global average temperature rise to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, and to aim for 1.5°C...