It’s bon voyage again as US lifts Covid-19 entry ban

First imposed in early 2020, the country’s restrictions barred access to non-US citizens from 33 countries

Travellers excited at the prospect of seeing family and friends in the US for the first time since the pandemic started took off early on Monday from London and other cities after the lifting of US travel restrictions.



The extraordinary rules, first imposed in early 2020, barred access to non-US citizens travelling from 33 countries, including China, India and much of Europe, and also restricted overland entry from Mexico and Canada...