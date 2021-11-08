World

It’s bon voyage again as US lifts Covid-19 entry ban

First imposed in early 2020, the country’s restrictions barred access to non-US citizens from 33 countries

08 November 2021 - 19:39 By Tara Oakes and Ingrid Melander

Travellers excited at the prospect of seeing family and friends in the US for the first time since the pandemic started took off early on Monday from London and other cities after the lifting of US travel restrictions.

The extraordinary rules, first imposed in early 2020, barred access to non-US citizens travelling from 33 countries, including China, India and much of Europe, and also restricted overland entry from Mexico and Canada...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Cape Town welcomes returning airlines, Airlink joins fight against animal ... South Africa
  2. Cuba curbs quarantine as it prepares to welcome back tourists Travel
  3. New travel rules see the return of big ships and airline food South Africa
  4. 'Unscientific, preposterous': Peter Hain's view on UK travel ban on SA Politics

Most read

  1. The Twitterati have spoken: Musk must sell $21bn stake in Tesla World
  2. Royal pains keep Thais glued to their seats in cinemas World
  3. It’s bon voyage again as US lifts Covid-19 entry ban World
  4. Yemeni model gets five years in jail for showing her hair online World
  5. Eye on the world — November 9 2021 World

Latest Videos

'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...
'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...