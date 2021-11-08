Royal pains keep Thais glued to their seats in cinemas

To express their dissatisfaction, more and more citizens have the courage to stay seated during the royal anthem

Anyone who has been to a cinema in Thailand knows the routine: before the film starts, everyone is asked to stand during a royal anthem to pay respect to the monarch.



During the 70-year reign of former King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016, it was rare for anyone to sit during the song. And while many Thais still stand up, nowadays more and more people are opting to stay seated rather than pay respect to his son, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, whose short time on the throne has seen unprecedented protests calling for reform of the monarchy. ..