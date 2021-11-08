The Twitterati have spoken: Musk must sell $21bn stake in Tesla

Majority of Twitter poll supports theoretical sale, as Musk uses platform again to stoke interest in his company

Elon Musk’s social media followers have spoken: the Tesla chief should sell 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker.



A majority of 3.5-million Twitter users — 58% — said they’d support such a sale in a Twitter poll that Musk ran at the weekend. The stake would be valued at about $21bn (R316bn) based on 170.5-million Tesla shares he holds. ..