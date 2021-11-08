World

The Twitterati have spoken: Musk must sell $21bn stake in Tesla

Majority of Twitter poll supports theoretical sale, as Musk uses platform again to stoke interest in his company

08 November 2021 - 19:40 By Ryan Beene and Dana Hull

Elon Musk’s social media followers have spoken: the Tesla chief should sell 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker.

A majority of 3.5-million Twitter users — 58% — said they’d support such a sale in a Twitter poll that Musk ran at the weekend. The stake would be valued at about $21bn (R316bn) based on 170.5-million Tesla shares he holds. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Musk asks Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of Tesla stock news
  2. US judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander Sci-Tech
  3. Hertz in talks with Tesla for EV delivery timeline news
  4. Unmusking the tree from which the Technoking apple fell World

Most read

  1. The Twitterati have spoken: Musk must sell $21bn stake in Tesla World
  2. Royal pains keep Thais glued to their seats in cinemas World
  3. It’s bon voyage again as US lifts Covid-19 entry ban World
  4. Yemeni model gets five years in jail for showing her hair online World
  5. Eye on the world — November 9 2021 World

Latest Videos

'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...
'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...