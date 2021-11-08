Yemeni model gets five years in jail for showing her hair online

Amnesty International says the woman, in her 20s, was also tortured to ‘confess’ that she used drugs

A court run by Yemen’s Houthi authorities has sentenced an actor and model to five years in prison for violating public morality, activists said, after she was detained in a ruling that Amnesty International said was arbitrary and spurious.



Yemeni Intisar al-Hammadi, in her 20s, was arrested in February at a checkpoint in the capital Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthis in Yemen’s more than six-year conflict...