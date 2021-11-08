World

Yemeni model gets five years in jail for showing her hair online

Amnesty International says the woman, in her 20s, was also tortured to ‘confess’ that she used drugs

08 November 2021 - 19:39 By Lisa Barrington

A court run by Yemen’s Houthi authorities has sentenced an actor and model to five years in prison for violating public morality, activists said, after she was detained in a ruling that Amnesty International said was arbitrary and spurious.

Yemeni Intisar al-Hammadi, in her 20s, was arrested in February at a checkpoint in the capital Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthis in Yemen’s more than six-year conflict...

