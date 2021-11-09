Eskom, here’s an idea for you, and it won’t cost anywhere near R131bn

Thailand has launched a R506m solar farm. SA could follow suit and get bang for the R131bn it secured at COP26

A floating solar farm that’s equivalent in size to about 70 soccer fields has begun generating power in Thailand, reflecting the country’s push to achieve carbon neutral status by 2050.



The facility in Sirindhorn reservoir, about 660km east of the capital Bangkok, is the world’s largest hydro-floating solar hybrid system, which combines two methods of electricity generation, according to state-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand. While 145,000 solar panels harness power from the sun during the day, three turbines convert energy from flowing water at night...