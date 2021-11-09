World

Sinking Tuvalu ponders how it can still be a nation when it’s got no land left

Sea levels surrounding the low-lying Pacific archipelago have risen 0.5cm a year since 1993 thanks to climate change

09 November 2021 - 20:11 By Stefica Nicol Bikes

Tuvalu is looking at legal ways to retain ownership of its maritime zones and recognition as a state even if the Pacific island nation is completely submerged due to climate change, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.

“We’re actually imagining a worst-case scenario, where we are forced to relocate or our lands are submerged,” said Simon Kofe...

