Sinking Tuvalu ponders how it can still be a nation when it’s got no land left
Sea levels surrounding the low-lying Pacific archipelago have risen 0.5cm a year since 1993 thanks to climate change
09 November 2021 - 20:11
Tuvalu is looking at legal ways to retain ownership of its maritime zones and recognition as a state even if the Pacific island nation is completely submerged due to climate change, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.
“We’re actually imagining a worst-case scenario, where we are forced to relocate or our lands are submerged,” said Simon Kofe...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.