Sinking Tuvalu ponders how it can still be a nation when it’s got no land left

Sea levels surrounding the low-lying Pacific archipelago have risen 0.5cm a year since 1993 thanks to climate change

Tuvalu is looking at legal ways to retain ownership of its maritime zones and recognition as a state even if the Pacific island nation is completely submerged due to climate change, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.



“We’re actually imagining a worst-case scenario, where we are forced to relocate or our lands are submerged,” said Simon Kofe...