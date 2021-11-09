World

The mystery of the communist, the golden steak and the blocked hashtag

Why did top Vietnamese official let himself be filmed guzzling a R30,000 treat? And why did Facebook block the footage?

09 November 2021 - 20:11 By James Pearson

Facebook’s parent company said on Tuesday it had unblocked the hashtag for celebrity chef Nusret Gokce’s nickname “#saltbae”, having found the tag had been blocked globally days after a video was posted online of Gokce feeding a gold-encrusted steak to a senior Vietnamese Communist Party official in London.

“We’ve unblocked this hashtag on Facebook and we’re investigating why this happened,” a spokesperson for Facebook operator Meta said, confirming the tag had been blocked for all Facebook users around the world, not just in Vietnam...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Royal pains keep Thais glued to their seats in cinemas World
  2. How Facebook’s dodgy algorithm leads new users to fake news, violence World
  3. Monking around: Buddhist livestream double act has youth joining in World
  4. A to I without the E: artificial intelligence just isn’t that clever World
  5. Hong Kong opposition trade union group to disband amid crackdowns World
  6. From hero to cowering villain: the shameful fall of the Afghan president World

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — November 10 2021 World
  2. Covid-19 slashes 28-million years of life in 31 countries World
  3. Eskom, here’s an idea for you, and it won’t cost anywhere near R131bn World
  4. The mystery of the communist, the golden steak and the blocked hashtag World
  5. Sinking Tuvalu ponders how it can still be a nation when it’s got no land left World

Latest Videos

WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...