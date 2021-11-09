The mystery of the communist, the golden steak and the blocked hashtag
Why did top Vietnamese official let himself be filmed guzzling a R30,000 treat? And why did Facebook block the footage?
09 November 2021 - 20:11
Facebook’s parent company said on Tuesday it had unblocked the hashtag for celebrity chef Nusret Gokce’s nickname “#saltbae”, having found the tag had been blocked globally days after a video was posted online of Gokce feeding a gold-encrusted steak to a senior Vietnamese Communist Party official in London.
“We’ve unblocked this hashtag on Facebook and we’re investigating why this happened,” a spokesperson for Facebook operator Meta said, confirming the tag had been blocked for all Facebook users around the world, not just in Vietnam...
