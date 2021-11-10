World

Eye on the world — November 11 2021

Six of the best pictures of the day

10 November 2021 - 19:24 By Reuters

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — November 11 2021 World
  2. One virus, two pandemics: how Europe proves the danger of anti-vaxxers World
  3. Three-quarters in UK don’t know how many Jews were killed in the Holocaust World
  4. How does it feel to lose $50bn in two days? Ask Elon Musk World
  5. Greenland chooses nature over lucre as it shafts uranium mining World

Latest Videos

WATCH: What to expect from SA’s medium-term budget
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...