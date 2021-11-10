World

Greenland chooses nature over lucre as it shafts uranium mining

It has also halted plans by an Australian firm to exploit one of the world’s largest deposits of rare earth minerals

10 November 2021 - 19:22 By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

Greenland’s parliament has passed legislation that will ban uranium mining and cease development of the Kuannersuit mine, one of the biggest rare earth deposits in the world.

Kuannersuit, owned by Australian mining firm Greenland Minerals, located near the southern town of Narsaq, contains a large deposit of rare earth metals, used to make consumer electronics and weapons, but also radioactive uranium...

