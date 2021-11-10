How does it feel to lose $50bn in two days? Ask Elon Musk
The record-breaking plunge has narrowed the billionaire’s lead over Jeff Bezos as the richest man in the world
10 November 2021 - 19:23
Elon Musk has lost $50bn so far this week after Tesla shares plunged for the second day in a row.
It’s the biggest two-day decline in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and the biggest one-day fall after Jeff Bezos’s $36bn plunge after his divorce from MacKenzie Scott in 2019. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.