How does it feel to lose $50bn in two days? Ask Elon Musk

The record-breaking plunge has narrowed the billionaire’s lead over Jeff Bezos as the richest man in the world

Elon Musk has lost $50bn so far this week after Tesla shares plunged for the second day in a row.



It’s the biggest two-day decline in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and the biggest one-day fall after Jeff Bezos’s $36bn plunge after his divorce from MacKenzie Scott in 2019. ..