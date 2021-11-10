World

How does it feel to lose $50bn in two days? Ask Elon Musk

The record-breaking plunge has narrowed the billionaire’s lead over Jeff Bezos as the richest man in the world

10 November 2021 - 19:23 By Sophie Alexander

Elon Musk has lost $50bn so far this week after Tesla shares plunged for the second day in a row.

It’s the biggest two-day decline in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and the biggest one-day fall after Jeff Bezos’s $36bn plunge after his divorce from MacKenzie Scott in 2019. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. The Twitterati have spoken: Musk must sell $21bn stake in Tesla World
  2. Unmusking the tree from which the Technoking apple fell World
  3. Simplicity is power: Tesla’s choice of batteries is a lesson to other carmakers World
  4. Elon Musk’s wealth is going where no man’s has gone before World
  5. Prince William gives space-obsessed billionaires a right royal bollocking World

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — November 11 2021 World
  2. One virus, two pandemics: how Europe proves the danger of anti-vaxxers World
  3. Three-quarters in UK don’t know how many Jews were killed in the Holocaust World
  4. How does it feel to lose $50bn in two days? Ask Elon Musk World
  5. Greenland chooses nature over lucre as it shafts uranium mining World

Latest Videos

WATCH: What to expect from SA’s medium-term budget
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...