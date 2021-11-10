World

One virus, two pandemics: how Europe proves the danger of anti-vaxxers

Data show a stark continental divide in death rates and cases requiring hospitalisation

10 November 2021 - 19:23 By Lionel Laurent

A year ago, the course of the pandemic changed thanks to the first safe and effective vaccines against Covid-19. Today, after administering 7.3-billion doses and preventing countless severe deaths, we have more data than ever to justify that early enthusiasm — and the need to keep jabbing.

On top of waning immunity and the lifting of restrictions, countries with persistently low vaccination rates are being hit hard by new waves of the virus. As the Delta variant rears its ugly head across Europe once more, the continent is experiencing two very different pandemics. Both will need action...

