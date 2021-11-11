Despite China encouraging larger families, its population is falling

Demographer predicts births will drop again this year and says deaths could exceed births for the first time

China’s population may already be shrinking, with data so far this year showing a continued drop in the number of births, an independent Chinese demographer has predicted.



There will be between 9.5-million to 10.5-million newborn babies this year, independent demographer He Yafu wrote on his personal social media account on Thursday. “If the number of newborns is near the lower limit of the prediction, that means the population will register negative growth” as there’s been an average of about 10-million deaths a year recently, he wrote...