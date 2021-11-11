Experts seek to keep climate change jaws from closing on Thames sharks
Three endangered shark species have been found in the river, considered ‘biologically dead’ for 64 years
There are sharks in the River Thames.
Though parts of it were declared “biologically dead” in 1957, the Thames is now home to three kinds of sharks: the tope, starry smooth-hound and spurdog, according to the Zoological Society of London (ZSL). ..
