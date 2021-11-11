World

YouTube gives its ‘dislike’ button a thumbs-down

The video platform makes the move to tamp down endemic harassment of content creators

11 November 2021 - 20:35 By Mark Bergen

YouTube will no longer show the number of “dislikes” on videos, an attempt to make the platform more hospitable to creators.

For years, YouTube has relied on the tiny thumbs below each video as a metric for ranking content. Viewers often used the thumbs-down button to torment or harass certain creators — worse engagement metrics can mean less promotion by the platform’s algorithm. During tests, YouTube said it found that hiding the display count cut down on this practice. ..

