FBI’s email hacked, confirming cyber threats are on the rise

Spam email reaches at least 100,000 mailboxes, but system targeted isn’t for classified information, says expert

Hackers compromised the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s external email system on Saturday.



The hackers sent out tens of thousands of emails from an FBI email account, warning about a possible cyberattack, according to the Spamhaus Project, which tracks spam and related cyber threats. The FBI said it, along with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, is “aware of the incident involving fake emails from an @ic.fbi.gov email account”...