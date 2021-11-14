FBI’s email hacked, confirming cyber threats are on the rise
Spam email reaches at least 100,000 mailboxes, but system targeted isn’t for classified information, says expert
14 November 2021 - 17:54
Hackers compromised the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s external email system on Saturday.
The hackers sent out tens of thousands of emails from an FBI email account, warning about a possible cyberattack, according to the Spamhaus Project, which tracks spam and related cyber threats. The FBI said it, along with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, is “aware of the incident involving fake emails from an @ic.fbi.gov email account”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.