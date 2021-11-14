World

Forget the words of this COP26 deal. Follow the money

While the pact’s language is softer than initial proposals, the commitment to curtail fossil fuel subsidies is promising

14 November 2021 - 17:54 By David Fickling

For all the weeks of negotiation and hard-headed diplomacy that go into the text of an international agreement, the words that result in the end aren’t a magic spell.

Whether the communique resulting from the Glasgow climate conference promises to “accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels” (as initial drafts proposed) or instead to escalate “efforts towards phase-down of unabated coal power and phase-out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies” (in the softened language of the final agreement), it will barely change what the world’s big emitters do over the coming years...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. OPINION | SA shows global leadership through the new just energy transition ... Opinion
  2. Solar power projects put Mahlako Financial Services in pole position Business
  3. Australia to set up $740m fund to develop low-emissions technology Sci-Tech
  4. SA set to benefit from COP26 deal in 2022 Business
  5. On climate change, where there's a will, there's a way Business

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — November 13 2021 World
  2. Not vaccinated yet? Well, into hard lockdown you go World
  3. Forget the words of this COP26 deal. Follow the money World
  4. FBI’s email hacked, confirming cyber threats are on the rise World
  5. Beware gift-bearing robber barons because there’s almost always a catch World

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...