Not vaccinated yet? Well, into hard lockdown you go
I don’t see that two thirds should lose their freedom because one third is hesitating, says Austrian chancellor
14 November 2021 - 17:54
Austria is preparing to implement lockdown measures for unvaccinated people as coronavirus cases spike to record levels.
The plan is expected to come into effect on Monday, the Austria Press Association reported. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.