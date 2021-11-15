World

Covid has helped internet become ‘a playground for paedo predators’

International cooperation is needed to fight the scourge, which is particularly bad in Africa, says report

15 November 2021 - 19:44 By Emma Batha

As a schoolgirl, Sarah Cooper became close to an online buddy called “J”, bonding over a love of pop singers like Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj, and confiding about problems at home. Some two years later he sold her into sexual slavery.

Cooper, from the US city of Boston, told how she was abducted and kept locked in a motel room after agreeing to meet “J”. Guarded by armed men, she was given drugs and sold for sex. “J”, who used a cartoon as his profile picture, was not another teenager as she had assumed, but a much older man who she thinks had researched her online posts to lure her into conversation and build her trust...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Monking around: Buddhist livestream double act has youth joining in World
  2. WeChat? Not if you are part of the Chinese LGBTI community World
  3. Facebook must face up to sex-trafficking claims, US court rules World
  4. Conversion therapists still stalk LGBT+ Arabs online despite Facebook ban World
  5. Teens tell of sex abuse by other teens. It makes for harrowing reading Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Covid has helped internet become ‘a playground for paedo predators’ World
  2. Stop using our haka in your protests, Māori tribe tells anti-vaxxers World
  3. Pfizer shot the sharpest in Covid-19 immune response study World
  4. Tories in trouble as corruption scandals dent Teflon Boris World
  5. Eye on the world — November 16 2021 World

Latest Videos

How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...