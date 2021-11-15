Pfizer shot the sharpest in Covid-19 immune response study

It found recipients of Sinopharm, Sputnik V and AstraZeneca jabs could be susceptible to breakthrough cases

Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 shot yielded the strongest immune response among four vaccines tested in a study, which found people getting Sinopharm’s inoculation may be particularly susceptible to a breakthrough coronavirus infection.



Levels of protective antibodies to the part of the coronavirus that SARS-CoV-2 uses to infect human cells varied widely across each of the four vaccine groups. “Relatively low” antibody concentrations were stimulated by the Sinopharm and Sputnik V vaccines, intermediate levels for the AstraZeneca vaccine and the highest values for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a study in the journal Cell Host and Microbe showed. ..