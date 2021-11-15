World

Pfizer shot the sharpest in Covid-19 immune response study

It found recipients of Sinopharm, Sputnik V and AstraZeneca jabs could be susceptible to breakthrough cases

15 November 2021 - 19:43 By Jason Gale

Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 shot yielded the strongest immune response among four vaccines tested in a study, which found people getting Sinopharm’s inoculation may be particularly susceptible to a breakthrough coronavirus infection.

Levels of protective antibodies to the part of the coronavirus that SARS-CoV-2 uses to infect human cells varied widely across each of the four vaccine groups. “Relatively low” antibody concentrations were stimulated by the Sinopharm and Sputnik V vaccines, intermediate levels for the AstraZeneca vaccine and the highest values for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a study in the journal Cell Host and Microbe showed. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Health workers power up Covid-19 defences with J&J booster jabs South Africa
  2. Lack of access or hesitancy? Either way, SA’s vaccine rollout is uneven News
  3. LISTEN | It's never too late to get another Covid-19 jab South Africa
  4. Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill is shaking up the global recovery trade World

Most read

  1. Covid has helped internet become ‘a playground for paedo predators’ World
  2. Stop using our haka in your protests, Māori tribe tells anti-vaxxers World
  3. Pfizer shot the sharpest in Covid-19 immune response study World
  4. Tories in trouble as corruption scandals dent Teflon Boris World
  5. Eye on the world — November 16 2021 World

Latest Videos

How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...