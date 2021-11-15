Stop using our haka in your protests, Māori tribe tells anti-vaxxers

The traditional performance made famous by the All Blacks has been taken up by those opposed to vaccine mandates

A Māori tribe that says New Zealand’s famous haka is its heritage on Monday told anti-vaccine protesters to stop using the traditional performance to promote their message.



Vaccine protesters have performed the Ka Mate, a Māori haka composed in about 1820 by Te Rauparaha, war leader of the Ngāti Toa tribe, at their rallies over the past few weeks against vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions...