World

Stop using our haka in your protests, Māori tribe tells anti-vaxxers

The traditional performance made famous by the All Blacks has been taken up by those opposed to vaccine mandates

15 November 2021 - 19:43 By Praveen Menon

A Māori tribe that says New Zealand’s famous haka is its heritage on Monday told anti-vaccine protesters to stop using the traditional performance to promote their message.

Vaccine protesters have performed the Ka Mate, a Māori haka composed in about 1820 by Te Rauparaha, war leader of the Ngāti Toa tribe, at their rallies over the past few weeks against vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. IN PICS | Thousands protest in New Zealand against Covid-19 rules World
  2. New Zealand drops its Covid-19 elimination plan as Delta persists World
  3. New Zealand thrown into lockdown over single suspected Delta case World

Most read

  1. Covid has helped internet become ‘a playground for paedo predators’ World
  2. Stop using our haka in your protests, Māori tribe tells anti-vaxxers World
  3. Pfizer shot the sharpest in Covid-19 immune response study World
  4. Tories in trouble as corruption scandals dent Teflon Boris World
  5. Eye on the world — November 16 2021 World

Latest Videos

How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...