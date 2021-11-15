Tories in trouble as corruption scandals dent Teflon Boris

If Johnson starts to consistently lose his popular appeal, he knows he has to answer to his party

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is battling to get his premiership back on track as mounting allegations of impropriety against him and his Conservative colleagues spin out of control.



Johnson and other cabinet members faced a fresh barrage of questions on Sunday, the 11th straight day of negative headlines against the Tories since the premier’s ill-judged decision to block the suspension of prominent Brexit-backing MP Owen Paterson for paid lobbying...