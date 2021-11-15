World

Tories in trouble as corruption scandals dent Teflon Boris

If Johnson starts to consistently lose his popular appeal, he knows he has to answer to his party

15 November 2021 - 19:43 By Emily Ashton

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is battling to get his premiership back on track as mounting allegations of impropriety against him and his Conservative colleagues spin out of control.

Johnson and other cabinet members faced a fresh barrage of questions on Sunday, the 11th straight day of negative headlines against the Tories since the premier’s ill-judged decision to block the suspension of prominent Brexit-backing MP Owen Paterson for paid lobbying...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Britain begins to think the unthinkable: life after the queen World
  2. UK Covid spike serves as a warning to others. What went wrong? World
  3. New Delta variant? Surging infections put UK on mutation watch World
  4. Are Boris’s policies plunging the UK into another winter of discontent? World
  5. Get a grip, Boris, because voters will soon tire of your Micawberish ways World

Most read

  1. Covid has helped internet become ‘a playground for paedo predators’ World
  2. Stop using our haka in your protests, Māori tribe tells anti-vaxxers World
  3. Pfizer shot the sharpest in Covid-19 immune response study World
  4. Tories in trouble as corruption scandals dent Teflon Boris World
  5. Eye on the world — November 16 2021 World

Latest Videos

How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...