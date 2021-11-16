A Prozac a day keeps Covid-19 deaths at bay, says study

Experts say the finding raises the prospect of using antidepressants to treat the disease, but some are reluctant

A common antidepressant appears to reduce the risk of death in patients admitted to hospital with severe Covid-19, according to a study published in the US Medical Association’s JAMA Network Open journal.



About 9.8% of the 470 Covid-19 patients in the study who were taking fluoxetine, also sold under the brand name Prozac, died. That’s compared to more than 13% of patients with similar characteristics not receiving any antidepressants. ..