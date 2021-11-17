Pfizer asks FDA to clear Covid pill for high-risk patients
Paxlovid is second oral antiviral to undergo FDA review as drugmaker moves to widen access to oral treatment
17 November 2021 - 20:38
Pfizer has asked US regulators for emergency-use authorisation of its Covid-19 pill that could play a critical role in further protecting high-risk patients from the disease’s worst effects.
The drug, Paxlovid, blocks a crucial enzyme that’s key to the growth of the coronavirus and would be the first of its sort if cleared, Pfizer said in a statement. Unlike most other Covid treatments, it could be prescribed for home use...
