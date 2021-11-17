World

So this is how the pandemic will end: what party town outbreak reveals

Findings from the epicentre of breakthrough infections bode well for the pandemic, say scientists

17 November 2021 - 20:38 By Jason Gale

It was meant to be a summer holiday to celebrate. Thousands of revellers flocked to Provincetown, Massachusetts, for the July Fourth holiday, fully immunised against Covid-19 and ready to enjoy new freedoms, including socialising without masks. 

Instead, the weather turned cool and rainy, and the festivities shifted indoors to pubs, clubs and private homes, creating a crucible for the effectiveness of vaccines used to contain the uber-transmissible Delta variant. More than 1,000 Covid-19 cases ensued over the following two weeks, rocking confidence in the inoculations and prompting the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reinstate an indoor masking mandate. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Pfizer shot the sharpest in Covid-19 immune response study World
  2. WATCH | How to Eskom-proof your life with gadgets and lighting devices News
  3. Not vaccinated yet? Well, into hard lockdown you go World
  4. One virus, two pandemics: how Europe proves the danger of anti-vaxxers World
  5. It’s bon voyage again as US lifts Covid-19 entry ban World

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — November 18 2021 World
  2. Will upset Chinese show international fashion house the Dior? World
  3. So this is how the pandemic will end: what party town outbreak reveals World
  4. Pfizer asks FDA to clear Covid pill for high-risk patients World
  5. Harsh climate: why Shell is divorcing the Netherlands after 114 years World

Latest Videos

Safa demands full investigation by FIFA, accusing referee of bias in Bafana vs ...
Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...