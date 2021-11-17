So this is how the pandemic will end: what party town outbreak reveals

Findings from the epicentre of breakthrough infections bode well for the pandemic, say scientists

It was meant to be a summer holiday to celebrate. Thousands of revellers flocked to Provincetown, Massachusetts, for the July Fourth holiday, fully immunised against Covid-19 and ready to enjoy new freedoms, including socialising without masks.



Instead, the weather turned cool and rainy, and the festivities shifted indoors to pubs, clubs and private homes, creating a crucible for the effectiveness of vaccines used to contain the uber-transmissible Delta variant. More than 1,000 Covid-19 cases ensued over the following two weeks, rocking confidence in the inoculations and prompting the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reinstate an indoor masking mandate. ..