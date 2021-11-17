So this is how the pandemic will end: what party town outbreak reveals
Findings from the epicentre of breakthrough infections bode well for the pandemic, say scientists
17 November 2021 - 20:38
It was meant to be a summer holiday to celebrate. Thousands of revellers flocked to Provincetown, Massachusetts, for the July Fourth holiday, fully immunised against Covid-19 and ready to enjoy new freedoms, including socialising without masks.
Instead, the weather turned cool and rainy, and the festivities shifted indoors to pubs, clubs and private homes, creating a crucible for the effectiveness of vaccines used to contain the uber-transmissible Delta variant. More than 1,000 Covid-19 cases ensued over the following two weeks, rocking confidence in the inoculations and prompting the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reinstate an indoor masking mandate. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.