Will upset Chinese show international fashion house the Dior?

Christian Dior draws ire in China with photo that ‘smears Asian women’

Christian Dior is the latest international fashion brand to face criticism in China, after an exhibition in Shanghai featured a photo that state media said was “smearing Asian women”.



The photograph, included in the Lady Dior show, depicts an Asian woman dressed in a traditional costume and holding a Dior bag. It drew ire in an editorial published by the state-owned Beijing Daily on Monday with the headline: “Is this the Asian woman in Dior’s eyes?” ..