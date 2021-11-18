How big tech is downgrading space to junk status and putting lives at risk
ISS crew bolted for safety this week after a missile shattered a satellite, underlining the need for a cleanup
18 November 2021 - 21:00
The Russian missile test that shattered a dead satellite this week highlights a growing threat of space debris just as companies such as SpaceX and Boeing make plans to launch as many as 65,000 commercial spacecraft into orbit in coming years.
The anti-satellite weapon smashed a Russian orbiter into at least 1,500 pieces, forming a belt of debris hurtling around the Earth at speeds up to 27,000km/h. It forced ground control to awaken the sleeping crew of the International Space Station and ask them to close hatches and scramble into docked spacecraft for safety...
