In an ice irony, melting glaciers uncover wonder dust that cools the planet
The fine rock particles that lie beneath Greenland’s ice sheets can boost crop yields and absorb carbon dioxide
18 November 2021 - 21:00
On a shore near Greenland’s capital Nuuk, a local scientist points to a paradox emerging as the island’s glaciers retreat: one of the most alarming consequences of global warming could deliver a way to limit its effects.
“It’s a kind of wonder material,” says Prof Minik Rosing, a native Greenlander, referring to the ultrafine silt deposited as the glaciers melt...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.