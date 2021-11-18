In an ice irony, melting glaciers uncover wonder dust that cools the planet

The fine rock particles that lie beneath Greenland’s ice sheets can boost crop yields and absorb carbon dioxide

On a shore near Greenland’s capital Nuuk, a local scientist points to a paradox emerging as the island’s glaciers retreat: one of the most alarming consequences of global warming could deliver a way to limit its effects.



“It’s a kind of wonder material,” says Prof Minik Rosing, a native Greenlander, referring to the ultrafine silt deposited as the glaciers melt...