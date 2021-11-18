World

In an ice irony, melting glaciers uncover wonder dust that cools the planet

The fine rock particles that lie beneath Greenland’s ice sheets can boost crop yields and absorb carbon dioxide

18 November 2021 - 21:00 By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

On a shore near Greenland’s capital Nuuk, a local scientist points to a paradox emerging as the island’s glaciers retreat: one of the most alarming consequences of global warming could deliver a way to limit its effects.

“It’s a kind of wonder material,” says Prof Minik Rosing, a native Greenlander, referring to the ultrafine silt deposited as the glaciers melt...

