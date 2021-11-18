World

OMG! Apple is going to let you repair your iPhone

It is an astonishing reversal of policy that will be good for consumers and the planet, if not for company profits

18 November 2021 - 21:00 By Adam Minter

Years ago, long before the iPhone, nobody needed a professional technician to switch out a phone battery. You simply slid open the back, inserted a replacement and the job was done. The first iPhone changed everything. Now you might need a screwdriver, nylon pry tools, a dental pick, a tweezer, a soldering iron and maybe 40 minutes of spare time. Today, many iPhone owners view a dying battery as simply a prompt to upgrade.

On Wednesday, Apple announced it’s giving consumers a new choice. Starting next year, it will let them access Apple parts and tools to address the most common repairs, such as battery and screen replacements. It’s a monumental decision that reverses the company’s long-standing opposition to self-repair, expands consumer choice, reduces harmful emissions and potentially sets the stage for a revolution in repair-friendly product design...

