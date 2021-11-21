Sudan’s democracy train looks like it’s back on track

Army, civilian groups reach agreement on prime minister’s reinstatement and release of political prisoners

Sudan’s military plans to reinstate prime minister Abdalla Hamdok and release all political detainees under a deal to end weeks of unrest, the head of one of the country’s main political parties said on Sunday.



Hamdok was placed under house arrest when the military seized power on October 25, derailing a transition towards democracy agreed after the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir in 2019 that ended his three decades of autocratic rule...