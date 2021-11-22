World

Bethlehem is hoping to have itself a merrier little Christmas this year

Plenty of room at the inns as tourists trickle back to Bethlehem after Covid-19 curbs eased

22 November 2021 - 20:53 By Zainah El-Haroun

The trickle of tourists is sometimes scarcely enough to fill a manger, let alone an inn, but Bethlehem’s Palestinians are hopeful that numbers will rise in the month before Christmas.

The traditional birthplace of Jesus was all but shuttered by the pandemic last year, ravaging the tourism-dependent economy and leading some hoteliers to consider selling up...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. South African killed in Jerusalem terror attack South Africa
  2. WATCH | Israel shows '22-story-deep militant tunnel' to EU delegation World
  3. Israel needs more jabs, tourist safeguards to avoid fifth Covid wave World
  4. Israel approves West Bank residency for 4,000 undocumented Palestinians World

Most read

  1. Bethlehem is hoping to have itself a merrier little Christmas this year World
  2. No go-go: China’s belt through Africa hits a roadblock World
  3. Sick of your boss bothering you after hours? Big tech to the rescue! World
  4. California’s ancient giants set to become a shadow of their former selves World
  5. Eye on the world — November 23 2021 World

Latest Videos

Soweto man allegedly in second suicide attempt since arrest after body parts ...
'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest