Bethlehem is hoping to have itself a merrier little Christmas this year

Plenty of room at the inns as tourists trickle back to Bethlehem after Covid-19 curbs eased

The trickle of tourists is sometimes scarcely enough to fill a manger, let alone an inn, but Bethlehem’s Palestinians are hopeful that numbers will rise in the month before Christmas.



The traditional birthplace of Jesus was all but shuttered by the pandemic last year, ravaging the tourism-dependent economy and leading some hoteliers to consider selling up...