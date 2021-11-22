California’s ancient giants set to become a shadow of their former selves

In 2020, up to 14% of sequoias were lost in one fire. Now up to 5% of the world’s population could die

As much as 5% of the world’s population of giant sequoia trees are expected to die after two large California wildfires burnt through groves this summer in the Sierra Nevada mountains, the National Park Service said.



The KNP Complex and Windy fires, which tore through the Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks, have already destroyed or will eventually kill between 2,261 and 3,637 large sequoias, according to a report published on Friday. ..