No go-go: China’s belt through Africa hits a roadblock
The BRI slowdown has been attributed to Covid-19, Beijing’s waning appetite for foreign investments and African debt
22 November 2021 - 20:53
Deep in Kenya’s Great Rift Valley, members of the National Youth Service tirelessly swing machetes to clear dense shrubs obscuring railway tracks more than a century old.
It’s a distinctly low-tech phase for China’s Belt and Road drive in Africa to create the trade highways of the future...
