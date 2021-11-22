No go-go: China’s belt through Africa hits a roadblock

The BRI slowdown has been attributed to Covid-19, Beijing’s waning appetite for foreign investments and African debt

Deep in Kenya’s Great Rift Valley, members of the National Youth Service tirelessly swing machetes to clear dense shrubs obscuring railway tracks more than a century old.



It’s a distinctly low-tech phase for China’s Belt and Road drive in Africa to create the trade highways of the future...