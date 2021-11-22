Sick of your boss bothering you after hours? Big tech to the rescue!

Governments are trying to change laws to help workers unplug from their jobs, but tech is already a step ahead

A new law in Portugal has banned bosses from emailing their staff out of hours, but for some advocates there was a gap: staff don’t have a legal right to disconnect and turn off their work devices after hours. It was a detail that Portuguese lawmakers chose not to approve.



No matter. Big tech is here with a solution that should (mostly) cause optimism. Microsoft and Apple have recently launched new software that makes it easier to disconnect from work. These tools and others like them could set a bigger cultural precedent than any single law. ..