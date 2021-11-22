World

Sick of your boss bothering you after hours? Big tech to the rescue!

Governments are trying to change laws to help workers unplug from their jobs, but tech is already a step ahead

22 November 2021 - 20:53 By Parmy Olson

A new law in Portugal has banned bosses from emailing their staff out of hours, but for some advocates there was a gap: staff don’t have a legal right to disconnect and turn off their work devices after hours. It was a detail that Portuguese lawmakers chose not to approve.

No matter. Big tech is here with a solution that should (mostly) cause optimism. Microsoft and Apple have recently launched new software that makes it easier to disconnect from work. These tools and others like them could set a bigger cultural precedent than any single law. ..

