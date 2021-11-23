Desperate Afghans forced to sell young girls, even babies, into marriage
Poverty has driven up the rate of child marriage since the Taliban seized power three months ago
23 November 2021 - 19:25
Jobless and engulfed in debt, Afghan brick kiln worker Fazal said the country’s imploding economy had left him with a stark choice — marry off his young daughters, or risk the family starving to death.
Last month, he received a $3,000 dowry payment after handing over his 13- and 15-year-old daughters to men more than twice their age. If the money runs out, he may have to marry off his seven-year-old, he said...
