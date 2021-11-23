Don’t be crabby about this mating crawl, be an angel and embrace it

It’s red crab mating season on Christmas Island, but some folk don’t see it as a time in which to be jolly

Millions of red crabs crawled across Christmas Island on Tuesday, part of their annual migration journey to the ocean on the island off the coast of Western Australia.



“This year’s migration has just been absolutely epic,” said Christmas Island National Park natural resource manager Brendan Tiernan...