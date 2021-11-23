World

Don’t be crabby about this mating crawl, be an angel and embrace it

It’s red crab mating season on Christmas Island, but some folk don’t see it as a time in which to be jolly

23 November 2021 - 19:25 By Stefica Nicol Bikes

Millions of red crabs crawled across Christmas Island on Tuesday, part of their annual migration journey to the ocean on the island off the coast of Western Australia.

“This year’s migration has just been absolutely epic,” said Christmas Island National Park natural resource manager Brendan Tiernan...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. PETER BRUCE | Don’t buy this Shell on the sea shore Opinion
  2. How ‘the greatest shoal on Earth’ leads sardines into an ecological trap Opinion & Analysis
  3. Coral reefs facing 'existential crisis' due to climate change, warns study Lifestyle
  4. Plastic is strangling our sea life News

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — November 24 2021 World
  2. Don’t be crabby about this mating crawl, be an angel and embrace it World
  3. Desperate Afghans forced to sell young girls, even babies, into marriage World
  4. You can betcha bottom dollar you’ll be paying more for wheat products soon World
  5. Not cleared for take-off: Biden’s new chopper gets the thumbs down World

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Soweto man allegedly in second suicide attempt since arrest after body parts ...