Asteroid-deflecting spacecraft darts off to hunt down Dimorphos

In a bid to save humanity from the dinosaurs’ fate, Nasa launched the craft as a test to stave off potential disasters

A spacecraft that must ultimately crash to succeed was launched late on Tuesday from California on a Nasa mission to demonstrate the world’s first planetary defence system, designed to deflect an asteroid from a potential doomsday collision with Earth.



The DART spacecraft soared into the night sky at 10.21pm Pacific time on Tuesday (8.21am in SA) from Vandenberg US Space Force Base, about 240km northwest of Los Angeles, carried aboard a SpaceX-owned Falcon 9 rocket...