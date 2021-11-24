World

Asteroid-deflecting spacecraft darts off to hunt down Dimorphos

In a bid to save humanity from the dinosaurs’ fate, Nasa launched the craft as a test to stave off potential disasters

24 November 2021 - 19:18 By Steve Gorman

A spacecraft that must ultimately crash to succeed was launched late on Tuesday from California on a Nasa mission to demonstrate the world’s first planetary defence system, designed to deflect an asteroid from a potential doomsday collision with Earth.

The DART spacecraft soared into the night sky at 10.21pm Pacific time on Tuesday (8.21am in SA) from Vandenberg US Space Force Base, about 240km northwest of Los Angeles, carried aboard a SpaceX-owned Falcon 9 rocket...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. How big tech is downgrading space to junk status and putting lives at risk World
  2. Is Earth really safe from killer asteroids? Opinion & Analysis
  3. Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station Sci-Tech
  4. WATCH | NASA to intentionally crash spacecraft into asteroid Sci-Tech

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — November 25 2021 World
  2. We’ll getchew: Ethiopians turn vigilante as rebels edge closer to capital World
  3. Asteroid-deflecting spacecraft darts off to hunt down Dimorphos World
  4. The race against Covid: who’s winning and who’s losing? World
  5. Will the House of Hinduja come tumbling down all because of its women? World

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Residents speak of rapid flood destruction in George; Gift of Givers steps in