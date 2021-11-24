World

Eye on the world — November 25 2021

Six of the best pictures of the day

24 November 2021 - 19:19 By Reuters

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — November 25 2021 World
  2. We’ll getchew: Ethiopians turn vigilante as rebels edge closer to capital World
  3. Asteroid-deflecting spacecraft darts off to hunt down Dimorphos World
  4. The race against Covid: who’s winning and who’s losing? World
  5. Will the House of Hinduja come tumbling down all because of its women? World

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Residents speak of rapid flood destruction in George; Gift of Givers steps in