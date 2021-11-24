The race against Covid: who’s winning and who’s losing?

Where does SA stand in a ranking of the worst and best places to be during the pandemic?

For a year now, Bloomberg’s Covid-19 Resilience Ranking has tracked the best and worst places to be during the pandemic, combining data ranging from outbreak control to death tolls, vaccination campaigns to progress towards restarting travel.



Twelve months of the ranking have made one thing clear: past performance is no guarantee of future success — or failure. Countries have been stymied again and again by the vagaries of the biggest health crisis in a generation, but some have also found ways to turn devastating situations around, whether through science, social cohesion or simply learning from the past...