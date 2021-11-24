We’ll getchew: Ethiopians turn vigilante as rebels edge closer to capital

Thousands of volunteers have been trained to fight the group, but Tigrayans say they are being unfairly targeted

Every afternoon, Getachew Megersa searches the Ethiopian capital for undercover agents. The 55-year-old construction worker says it’s not the first time he’s defended his country against rebellious Tigrayan forces.



“I am now safeguarding my city with a stick, but if it is required and they give me a weapon, I will do the same,” the former soldier said...