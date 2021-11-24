We’ll getchew: Ethiopians turn vigilante as rebels edge closer to capital
Thousands of volunteers have been trained to fight the group, but Tigrayans say they are being unfairly targeted
24 November 2021 - 19:19
Every afternoon, Getachew Megersa searches the Ethiopian capital for undercover agents. The 55-year-old construction worker says it’s not the first time he’s defended his country against rebellious Tigrayan forces.
“I am now safeguarding my city with a stick, but if it is required and they give me a weapon, I will do the same,” the former soldier said...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.